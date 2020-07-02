All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 8672 HAMMONDWOOD RD S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8672 HAMMONDWOOD RD S
Last updated December 13 2019 at 7:56 PM

8672 HAMMONDWOOD RD S

8672 Hammondwood Road South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8672 Hammondwood Road South, Jacksonville, FL 32221
Normandy Estates

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Freshly painted, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, house with 1900 square feet of living space. Open concept of living room, dining room and open to kitchen area. Has family room, and workshop-garage out back. Fenced back yard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8672 HAMMONDWOOD RD S have any available units?
8672 HAMMONDWOOD RD S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8672 HAMMONDWOOD RD S have?
Some of 8672 HAMMONDWOOD RD S's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8672 HAMMONDWOOD RD S currently offering any rent specials?
8672 HAMMONDWOOD RD S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8672 HAMMONDWOOD RD S pet-friendly?
No, 8672 HAMMONDWOOD RD S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8672 HAMMONDWOOD RD S offer parking?
Yes, 8672 HAMMONDWOOD RD S offers parking.
Does 8672 HAMMONDWOOD RD S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8672 HAMMONDWOOD RD S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8672 HAMMONDWOOD RD S have a pool?
No, 8672 HAMMONDWOOD RD S does not have a pool.
Does 8672 HAMMONDWOOD RD S have accessible units?
No, 8672 HAMMONDWOOD RD S does not have accessible units.
Does 8672 HAMMONDWOOD RD S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8672 HAMMONDWOOD RD S has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broxton Bay
12900 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Bentley Green Apartments
8214 Princeton Square Blvd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Cypress Landing
4813 Moncrief Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32209
Shore House Apartment Homes
401 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Canyon Square
8030 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
La Palma
5522 Playa Way #1
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Registry at Windsor Parke
13401 Sutton Park Dr S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia