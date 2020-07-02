Freshly painted, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, house with 1900 square feet of living space. Open concept of living room, dining room and open to kitchen area. Has family room, and workshop-garage out back. Fenced back yard
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8672 HAMMONDWOOD RD S have any available units?
8672 HAMMONDWOOD RD S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.