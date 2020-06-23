All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 8672 BISHOPSWOOD DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8672 BISHOPSWOOD DR
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8672 BISHOPSWOOD DR

8672 Bishopswood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8672 Bishopswood Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Argyle Forest

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us to schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8672 BISHOPSWOOD DR have any available units?
8672 BISHOPSWOOD DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8672 BISHOPSWOOD DR have?
Some of 8672 BISHOPSWOOD DR's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8672 BISHOPSWOOD DR currently offering any rent specials?
8672 BISHOPSWOOD DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8672 BISHOPSWOOD DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 8672 BISHOPSWOOD DR is pet friendly.
Does 8672 BISHOPSWOOD DR offer parking?
No, 8672 BISHOPSWOOD DR does not offer parking.
Does 8672 BISHOPSWOOD DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8672 BISHOPSWOOD DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8672 BISHOPSWOOD DR have a pool?
No, 8672 BISHOPSWOOD DR does not have a pool.
Does 8672 BISHOPSWOOD DR have accessible units?
No, 8672 BISHOPSWOOD DR does not have accessible units.
Does 8672 BISHOPSWOOD DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 8672 BISHOPSWOOD DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gran Bay Apartment Homes
13444 Gran Bay Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32258
The Palms at 2800
2800 University Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Integra River Run
14050 Integra Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Paradise Island
7651 Paradise Island Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Bell Riverside
2054 Riverside Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Cabana Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Sur at Southside Quarter
7385 Park Village Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood Park Apartments
4435 Touchton Road
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia