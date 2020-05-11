All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 2 2020 at 3:43 PM

8653 Samona Drive West

8653 Samona Drive West · (904) 274-4254
Location

8653 Samona Drive West, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Harborview

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,295

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1494 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8653 Samona Drive West have any available units?
8653 Samona Drive West has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 8653 Samona Drive West currently offering any rent specials?
8653 Samona Drive West isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8653 Samona Drive West pet-friendly?
Yes, 8653 Samona Drive West is pet friendly.
Does 8653 Samona Drive West offer parking?
No, 8653 Samona Drive West does not offer parking.
Does 8653 Samona Drive West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8653 Samona Drive West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8653 Samona Drive West have a pool?
Yes, 8653 Samona Drive West has a pool.
Does 8653 Samona Drive West have accessible units?
No, 8653 Samona Drive West does not have accessible units.
Does 8653 Samona Drive West have units with dishwashers?
No, 8653 Samona Drive West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8653 Samona Drive West have units with air conditioning?
No, 8653 Samona Drive West does not have units with air conditioning.
