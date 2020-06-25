8649 Alexa Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry

This 3 bedroom / 2 bath manufactured home boasts a split floor plan and has 1000 sq ft of living space. Neutral colors, Carpet, and laminate hardwood flooring. Mini-blinds on all windows, Kitchen equipped with refrigerator and stove. Washer/dryer hookups in the utility room. JEA electric, well, septic, and water softener on-site. Close to I-10 and I-295 in the Marietta area of Jacksonville. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent. Sorry, this is a no pet property. Tenant responsibilities: JEA electric and water softener salt.

Visit our website for more info https://palm3propertymanagement.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals

Good credit and income is a must for application.