Jacksonville, FL
8646 Pebble Creek Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8646 Pebble Creek Lane

8646 Pebble Creek Lane
Location

8646 Pebble Creek Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32256

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
garage
tennis court
Lovely brick home is located on a preserve in the exclusive, highly desirable Hampton Glen development. This home features an open floor plan with hardwood floors, formal living room, formal dinning room, California bonus room, large great room with fireplace. Kitchen boasts granite countertops, gas range, double oven, beautiful cabinets with breakfast nook. Private back yard with deck is perfect for entertaining. Spacious master bedroom with walk in closet, master bath includes glass block walk in shower and Roman tub. New Orleans gas lamp is the finishing touch to this charming two car garage home.

Amenities: clubhouse, workout room, tennis courts and pool. Neighborhood security patrol provided.

Lease includes: lawn maintenance, pest control, water softener service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8646 Pebble Creek Lane have any available units?
8646 Pebble Creek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8646 Pebble Creek Lane have?
Some of 8646 Pebble Creek Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8646 Pebble Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8646 Pebble Creek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8646 Pebble Creek Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8646 Pebble Creek Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8646 Pebble Creek Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8646 Pebble Creek Lane offers parking.
Does 8646 Pebble Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8646 Pebble Creek Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8646 Pebble Creek Lane have a pool?
Yes, 8646 Pebble Creek Lane has a pool.
Does 8646 Pebble Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 8646 Pebble Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8646 Pebble Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8646 Pebble Creek Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
