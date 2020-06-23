8646 Pebble Creek Lane

Amenities

Lovely brick home is located on a preserve in the exclusive, highly desirable Hampton Glen development. This home features an open floor plan with hardwood floors, formal living room, formal dinning room, California bonus room, large great room with fireplace. Kitchen boasts granite countertops, gas range, double oven, beautiful cabinets with breakfast nook. Private back yard with deck is perfect for entertaining. Spacious master bedroom with walk in closet, master bath includes glass block walk in shower and Roman tub. New Orleans gas lamp is the finishing touch to this charming two car garage home.



Amenities: clubhouse, workout room, tennis courts and pool. Neighborhood security patrol provided.



Lease includes: lawn maintenance, pest control, water softener service.