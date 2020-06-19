All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 8616 1ST AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8616 1ST AVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8616 1ST AVE

8616 1st Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8616 1st Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Riverview

Amenities

in unit laundry
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath house for rent. Central heat and air. Stackable Washer and dryer included in unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8616 1ST AVE have any available units?
8616 1ST AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 8616 1ST AVE currently offering any rent specials?
8616 1ST AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8616 1ST AVE pet-friendly?
No, 8616 1ST AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8616 1ST AVE offer parking?
No, 8616 1ST AVE does not offer parking.
Does 8616 1ST AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8616 1ST AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8616 1ST AVE have a pool?
No, 8616 1ST AVE does not have a pool.
Does 8616 1ST AVE have accessible units?
No, 8616 1ST AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8616 1ST AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8616 1ST AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8616 1ST AVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8616 1ST AVE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Beach on Kernan
12193 Kernan Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Palm Trace
6870 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Brooklyn Riverside
100 Magnolia St
Jacksonville, FL 32204
St. Johns Plantation
7595 Baymeadows Cir W
Jacksonville, FL 32256
54 Magnolia
9800 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
SOBA APARTMENTS
1444 Home Street
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Plantation
7061 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia