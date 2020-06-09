Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8616 1ST AVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8616 1ST AVE
8616 1st Ave
·
No Longer Available
Location
8616 1st Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Riverview
Amenities
in unit laundry
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath house for rent. Central heat and air. Stackable Washer and dryer included in unit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8616 1ST AVE have any available units?
8616 1ST AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 8616 1ST AVE currently offering any rent specials?
8616 1ST AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8616 1ST AVE pet-friendly?
No, 8616 1ST AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 8616 1ST AVE offer parking?
No, 8616 1ST AVE does not offer parking.
Does 8616 1ST AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8616 1ST AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8616 1ST AVE have a pool?
No, 8616 1ST AVE does not have a pool.
Does 8616 1ST AVE have accessible units?
No, 8616 1ST AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8616 1ST AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8616 1ST AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8616 1ST AVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8616 1ST AVE has units with air conditioning.
