859 ST CLAIR ST

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

This cute 2 bedroom home has new Kitchen and appliances, new central heat and air, new flooring, refinished wood floors, new shed, inside laundry room. Ready for move in.