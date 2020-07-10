Rent Calculator
859 ST CLAIR ST
859 ST CLAIR ST
859 St Clair Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
859 St Clair Street, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Woodstock
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This cute 2 bedroom home has new Kitchen and appliances, new central heat and air, new flooring, refinished wood floors, new shed, inside laundry room. Ready for move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 859 ST CLAIR ST have any available units?
859 ST CLAIR ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 859 ST CLAIR ST have?
Some of 859 ST CLAIR ST's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 859 ST CLAIR ST currently offering any rent specials?
859 ST CLAIR ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 859 ST CLAIR ST pet-friendly?
No, 859 ST CLAIR ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 859 ST CLAIR ST offer parking?
Yes, 859 ST CLAIR ST offers parking.
Does 859 ST CLAIR ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 859 ST CLAIR ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 859 ST CLAIR ST have a pool?
No, 859 ST CLAIR ST does not have a pool.
Does 859 ST CLAIR ST have accessible units?
No, 859 ST CLAIR ST does not have accessible units.
Does 859 ST CLAIR ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 859 ST CLAIR ST does not have units with dishwashers.
