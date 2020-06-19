8570 HEATHER RUN DR N

Amenities
Single story home, two car garage with remote, living room, dining room, laundry room with washer/dryer, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, eating area in kitchen, pantry, foyer, wood floors, blinds, ceiling fans, linen closets, water softener, wetland preserve backyard with patio, on dead end street, community pool, fitness center, volley ball court, playground, tennis court, soccer field, basket ball court, security guard on duty, lawn care can be included for an additional $150.00 a month