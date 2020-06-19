All apartments in Jacksonville
8570 HEATHER RUN DR N

8570 Heather Run Drive North · (904) 940-9882
Location

8570 Heather Run Drive North, Jacksonville, FL 32256

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1804 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Single story home, two car garage with remote, living room, dining room, laundry room with washer/dryer, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, eating area in kitchen, pantry, foyer, wood floors, blinds, ceiling fans, linen closets, water softener, wetland preserve backyard with patio, on dead end street, community pool, fitness center, volley ball court, playground, tennis court, soccer field, basket ball court, security guard on duty, lawn care can be included for an additional $150.00 a month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8570 HEATHER RUN DR N have any available units?
8570 HEATHER RUN DR N has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8570 HEATHER RUN DR N have?
Some of 8570 HEATHER RUN DR N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8570 HEATHER RUN DR N currently offering any rent specials?
8570 HEATHER RUN DR N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8570 HEATHER RUN DR N pet-friendly?
No, 8570 HEATHER RUN DR N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8570 HEATHER RUN DR N offer parking?
Yes, 8570 HEATHER RUN DR N does offer parking.
Does 8570 HEATHER RUN DR N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8570 HEATHER RUN DR N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8570 HEATHER RUN DR N have a pool?
Yes, 8570 HEATHER RUN DR N has a pool.
Does 8570 HEATHER RUN DR N have accessible units?
No, 8570 HEATHER RUN DR N does not have accessible units.
Does 8570 HEATHER RUN DR N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8570 HEATHER RUN DR N has units with dishwashers.
