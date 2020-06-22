8565 LAURENS RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

CR Plus Solutions & Technologies inc - Property Id: 84174



CALL TODAY OR TEXT!!! (954)945-0566. EASY TO QUALIFY!!!

This beautiful charming 3/2 house.This house is fully remodeled with laminate floor, Large kitchen, Spacious bedrooms,living room and dining room.Home in quiet CUL-DE SAC great size YARD. Its just perfect for you and your family!!! Easy to qualify!!!

$45 application fee

$150 non refundable pet fee

$25 pet rent monthly

Deposit and first month rent required

(appliances will be changed for used ones)



WE DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8 OR VOUCHER

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/84174p

(RLNE5241464)