8565 LAURENS RD

Amenities
CR Plus Solutions & Technologies inc - Property Id: 84174
CALL TODAY OR TEXT!!! (954)945-0566. EASY TO QUALIFY!!!
This beautiful charming 3/2 house.This house is fully remodeled with laminate floor, Large kitchen, Spacious bedrooms,living room and dining room.Home in quiet CUL-DE SAC great size YARD. Its just perfect for you and your family!!! Easy to qualify!!!
$45 application fee
$150 non refundable pet fee
$25 pet rent monthly
Deposit and first month rent required
(appliances will be changed for used ones)
WE DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8 OR VOUCHER
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/84174p
Property Id 84174
(RLNE5241464)