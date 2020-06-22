All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 8565 LAURENS RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8565 LAURENS RD
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:22 PM

8565 LAURENS RD

8565 Laurens Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8565 Laurens Road, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Harborview

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
CR Plus Solutions & Technologies inc - Property Id: 84174

CALL TODAY OR TEXT!!! (954)945-0566. EASY TO QUALIFY!!!
This beautiful charming 3/2 house.This house is fully remodeled with laminate floor, Large kitchen, Spacious bedrooms,living room and dining room.Home in quiet CUL-DE SAC great size YARD. Its just perfect for you and your family!!! Easy to qualify!!!
$45 application fee
$150 non refundable pet fee
$25 pet rent monthly
Deposit and first month rent required
(appliances will be changed for used ones)

WE DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8 OR VOUCHER
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/84174p
Property Id 84174

(RLNE5241464)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8565 LAURENS RD have any available units?
8565 LAURENS RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8565 LAURENS RD have?
Some of 8565 LAURENS RD's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8565 LAURENS RD currently offering any rent specials?
8565 LAURENS RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8565 LAURENS RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 8565 LAURENS RD is pet friendly.
Does 8565 LAURENS RD offer parking?
No, 8565 LAURENS RD does not offer parking.
Does 8565 LAURENS RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8565 LAURENS RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8565 LAURENS RD have a pool?
No, 8565 LAURENS RD does not have a pool.
Does 8565 LAURENS RD have accessible units?
No, 8565 LAURENS RD does not have accessible units.
Does 8565 LAURENS RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8565 LAURENS RD has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Volaris West Kernan
12517 Beach Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Canopy at Belfort Park
7750 Belfort Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Arelia James Island
10880 Angelfish Way
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Vera Luxury Living
13051 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Banyan Bay
1700 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Timucuan Lakeside at Town Center
10135 Gate Pkwy N
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Miramar
3030 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32211
The Jaxon
4450 Tropea Way
Jacksonville, FL 32246

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia