8550 Touchton Road Unit 135

Amenities
8550 Touchton Rd. #135, Jacksonville, FL 32216 - Bright and Clean! Fully Furnished! This 2 story, move-in ready home has been professionally upgraded with granite counter-tops, ceiling fans, and vaulted ceilings with crown molding. Surround sound speakers surround the electric fireplace. All stainless steel appliances finish off the open-concept kitchen. The HUGE upstairs loft overlooking the living is private as a second bedroom. The large living area can easily accommodate an office. The spacious master bedroom suite with walk-in closet easily fits a king size bed. The bathroom features a soaking tub. Washer & dryer included. 24 hour guard service at entry. Volleyball and Tennis courts!! ***Utilities included and basic cable included! Internet is not included.*** This condo will be move-in ready on June 22, 2020.
