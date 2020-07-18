All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

8550 Touchton Road · (904) 535-2228
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8550 Touchton Road, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 8550 Touchton Road Unit 135 · Avail. now

$1,650

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1188 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
cable included
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
cable included
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
tennis court
volleyball court
8550 Touchton Rd. #135, Jacksonville, FL 32216 - Bright and Clean! Fully Furnished! This 2 story, move-in ready home has been professionally upgraded with granite counter-tops, ceiling fans, and vaulted ceilings with crown molding. Surround sound speakers surround the electric fireplace. All stainless steel appliances finish off the open-concept kitchen. The HUGE upstairs loft overlooking the living is private as a second bedroom. The large living area can easily accommodate an office. The spacious master bedroom suite with walk-in closet easily fits a king size bed. The bathroom features a soaking tub. Washer & dryer included. 24 hour guard service at entry. Volleyball and Tennis courts!! ***Utilities included and basic cable included! Internet is not included.*** This condo will be move-in ready on June 22, 2020.

(RLNE5267051)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8550 Touchton Road Unit 135 have any available units?
8550 Touchton Road Unit 135 has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8550 Touchton Road Unit 135 have?
Some of 8550 Touchton Road Unit 135's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and cable included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8550 Touchton Road Unit 135 currently offering any rent specials?
8550 Touchton Road Unit 135 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8550 Touchton Road Unit 135 pet-friendly?
No, 8550 Touchton Road Unit 135 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8550 Touchton Road Unit 135 offer parking?
No, 8550 Touchton Road Unit 135 does not offer parking.
Does 8550 Touchton Road Unit 135 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8550 Touchton Road Unit 135 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8550 Touchton Road Unit 135 have a pool?
No, 8550 Touchton Road Unit 135 does not have a pool.
Does 8550 Touchton Road Unit 135 have accessible units?
No, 8550 Touchton Road Unit 135 does not have accessible units.
Does 8550 Touchton Road Unit 135 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8550 Touchton Road Unit 135 does not have units with dishwashers.
