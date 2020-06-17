8550 Touchton road #828

Amenities
Montreux Deerwood Condominium Rentals - Lakefront 3/2 with loft - Montreux Deerwood Condominium Rentals - Lakefront 3/2 with loft- Desirable lakefront condo w/loft . Loft model features 3BR w/walk-in closets, 2 full baths, extra loft upstairs, gourmet kitchen, dining room, crown molding, laundry room, alarm system & screened balcony overlooking the lake & cascading fountains. Enjoy a gated community with 16-acre lake, clubhouse, 2 pools, gym, sauna, movie theater, tennis, sand v-ball, indoor basketball & car wash. Walk to dining & shops.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4259086)