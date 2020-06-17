All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

8550 Touchton road #828

8550 Touchton Rd 828 · (904) 565-1084
Location

8550 Touchton Rd 828, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Secret Cove

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8550 Touchton road #828 · Avail. now

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1435 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
gym
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
basketball court
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
media room
sauna
tennis court
volleyball court
Montreux Deerwood Condominium Rentals - Lakefront 3/2 with loft - Montreux Deerwood Condominium Rentals - Lakefront 3/2 with loft- Desirable lakefront condo w/loft . Loft model features 3BR w/walk-in closets, 2 full baths, extra loft upstairs, gourmet kitchen, dining room, crown molding, laundry room, alarm system & screened balcony overlooking the lake & cascading fountains. Enjoy a gated community with 16-acre lake, clubhouse, 2 pools, gym, sauna, movie theater, tennis, sand v-ball, indoor basketball & car wash. Walk to dining & shops.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4259086)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8550 Touchton road #828 have any available units?
8550 Touchton road #828 has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8550 Touchton road #828 have?
Some of 8550 Touchton road #828's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8550 Touchton road #828 currently offering any rent specials?
8550 Touchton road #828 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8550 Touchton road #828 pet-friendly?
No, 8550 Touchton road #828 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8550 Touchton road #828 offer parking?
No, 8550 Touchton road #828 does not offer parking.
Does 8550 Touchton road #828 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8550 Touchton road #828 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8550 Touchton road #828 have a pool?
Yes, 8550 Touchton road #828 has a pool.
Does 8550 Touchton road #828 have accessible units?
No, 8550 Touchton road #828 does not have accessible units.
Does 8550 Touchton road #828 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8550 Touchton road #828 does not have units with dishwashers.
