Home
Jacksonville, FL
8550 Touchton Road #1834
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 26
8550 Touchton Road #1834
8550 Touchton Rd 1834
No Longer Available
8550 Touchton Rd 1834, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Montreaux Loft Condo for Rent - 1/1 loft condo rental -3rd floor - Laminate flooring - Loft area - stainless appliances - screened patio with wooded view - washer dryer included -Available furnished for extra $
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4645659)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8550 Touchton Road #1834 have any available units?
8550 Touchton Road #1834 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8550 Touchton Road #1834 have?
Some of 8550 Touchton Road #1834's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8550 Touchton Road #1834 currently offering any rent specials?
8550 Touchton Road #1834 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8550 Touchton Road #1834 pet-friendly?
No, 8550 Touchton Road #1834 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 8550 Touchton Road #1834 offer parking?
No, 8550 Touchton Road #1834 does not offer parking.
Does 8550 Touchton Road #1834 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8550 Touchton Road #1834 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8550 Touchton Road #1834 have a pool?
No, 8550 Touchton Road #1834 does not have a pool.
Does 8550 Touchton Road #1834 have accessible units?
No, 8550 Touchton Road #1834 does not have accessible units.
Does 8550 Touchton Road #1834 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8550 Touchton Road #1834 does not have units with dishwashers.
