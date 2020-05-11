8550 TOUCHTON RD

Amenities

Due to the recommendation of social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19, this property will not be shown per the owner's request until 5/1/2020. Montreux features a host of amenities including an indoor basketball court, tennis courts, 2 pools, heated spa, sauna room, billiard room, computer room, car wash area, a 16 acre lake with walking path, numerous cabanas and grilling areas and a club house, patrolling security guard service and on-site property manager with staff. This home, located on the 2nd floor, is open and bright with lots of windows. Great floor plan with dining area, nice kitchen, large living room, a solarium, nice size BR, large bath with garden tub. Full size appliances, desk/work center and entertainment niche. All laminate flooring in living areas!