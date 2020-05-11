All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 8550 TOUCHTON RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8550 TOUCHTON RD
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:49 PM

8550 TOUCHTON RD

8550 Touchton Road · (904) 217-5566
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Secret Cove
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8550 Touchton Road, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Secret Cove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1325 · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 920 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
ceiling fan
pool table
basketball court
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
car wash area
clubhouse
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Due to the recommendation of social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19, this property will not be shown per the owner's request until 5/1/2020. Montreux features a host of amenities including an indoor basketball court, tennis courts, 2 pools, heated spa, sauna room, billiard room, computer room, car wash area, a 16 acre lake with walking path, numerous cabanas and grilling areas and a club house, patrolling security guard service and on-site property manager with staff. This home, located on the 2nd floor, is open and bright with lots of windows. Great floor plan with dining area, nice kitchen, large living room, a solarium, nice size BR, large bath with garden tub. Full size appliances, desk/work center and entertainment niche. All laminate flooring in living areas!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8550 TOUCHTON RD have any available units?
8550 TOUCHTON RD has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8550 TOUCHTON RD have?
Some of 8550 TOUCHTON RD's amenities include pool, ceiling fan, and pool table. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8550 TOUCHTON RD currently offering any rent specials?
8550 TOUCHTON RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8550 TOUCHTON RD pet-friendly?
No, 8550 TOUCHTON RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8550 TOUCHTON RD offer parking?
No, 8550 TOUCHTON RD does not offer parking.
Does 8550 TOUCHTON RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8550 TOUCHTON RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8550 TOUCHTON RD have a pool?
Yes, 8550 TOUCHTON RD has a pool.
Does 8550 TOUCHTON RD have accessible units?
No, 8550 TOUCHTON RD does not have accessible units.
Does 8550 TOUCHTON RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 8550 TOUCHTON RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 8550 TOUCHTON RD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Addison Landing
9455 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Tree House Apartments
3500 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Sonoma Southside
7740 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Bay Club
9009 Western Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Ciel Apartments
4929 Skyway Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Miramar
3030 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Galleria Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Laurel Pointe Apartments
3000 Coronet Ln
Jacksonville, FL 32207

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity