8550 Argyle Business Loop 1002, Jacksonville, FL 32244 Argyle Forest
Amenities
w/d hookup
garage
pool
clubhouse
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
8550 ARGYLE BUSINESS LOOP #1002 32244 - 8550 ARGYLE BUSINESS LOOP #1002
BASE RENT............................................$ 1250.00 ELECTRIC..............................................$ JEA WATER/SEWER.....................................$ JEA GARBAGE................................................$ 13.00
TOTAL RENT.........................................$ 1263.00
ARGYLE/ORANGE PARK - COTTAGES OF ARGYLE (32244) - Townhome Separate Living Room & Dining Room - Ceramic Tile / Carpet - Well Equipped Kitchen CH&A Washer/Dryer Hookups - Screened Lanai - 1 Car Garage with Opener - Community Pool & Clubhouse - Offstreet Parking
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5347059)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8550 ARGYLE BUSINESS LOOP #1002 have any available units?
8550 ARGYLE BUSINESS LOOP #1002 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.