All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 8550 ARGYLE BUSINESS LOOP #1002.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8550 ARGYLE BUSINESS LOOP #1002
Last updated December 30 2019 at 8:07 AM

8550 ARGYLE BUSINESS LOOP #1002

8550 Argyle Business Loop 1002 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8550 Argyle Business Loop 1002, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Argyle Forest

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
pool
clubhouse
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
8550 ARGYLE BUSINESS LOOP #1002 32244 - 8550 ARGYLE BUSINESS LOOP #1002

BASE RENT............................................$ 1250.00
ELECTRIC..............................................$ JEA
WATER/SEWER.....................................$ JEA
GARBAGE................................................$ 13.00

TOTAL RENT.........................................$ 1263.00

ARGYLE/ORANGE PARK - COTTAGES OF ARGYLE (32244) - Townhome Separate Living Room & Dining Room - Ceramic Tile / Carpet - Well Equipped Kitchen CH&A Washer/Dryer Hookups - Screened Lanai - 1 Car Garage with Opener - Community Pool & Clubhouse - Offstreet Parking

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5347059)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8550 ARGYLE BUSINESS LOOP #1002 have any available units?
8550 ARGYLE BUSINESS LOOP #1002 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8550 ARGYLE BUSINESS LOOP #1002 have?
Some of 8550 ARGYLE BUSINESS LOOP #1002's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8550 ARGYLE BUSINESS LOOP #1002 currently offering any rent specials?
8550 ARGYLE BUSINESS LOOP #1002 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8550 ARGYLE BUSINESS LOOP #1002 pet-friendly?
No, 8550 ARGYLE BUSINESS LOOP #1002 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8550 ARGYLE BUSINESS LOOP #1002 offer parking?
Yes, 8550 ARGYLE BUSINESS LOOP #1002 offers parking.
Does 8550 ARGYLE BUSINESS LOOP #1002 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8550 ARGYLE BUSINESS LOOP #1002 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8550 ARGYLE BUSINESS LOOP #1002 have a pool?
Yes, 8550 ARGYLE BUSINESS LOOP #1002 has a pool.
Does 8550 ARGYLE BUSINESS LOOP #1002 have accessible units?
No, 8550 ARGYLE BUSINESS LOOP #1002 does not have accessible units.
Does 8550 ARGYLE BUSINESS LOOP #1002 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8550 ARGYLE BUSINESS LOOP #1002 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Addison Landing
9455 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
54 Magnolia
9800 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Oaks on Monument
401 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
San Marco Village
2166 Dunsford Ter
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Cabana Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Vue at Baymeadows
8335 Freedom Crossing Trl
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Fountains at Deerwood
7816 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Columns
333 Laurina St
Jacksonville, FL 32216

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia