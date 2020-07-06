All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 8544 BRAZIL RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8544 BRAZIL RD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8544 BRAZIL RD

8544 Brazil Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8544 Brazil Road, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Harborview

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us to schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8544 BRAZIL RD have any available units?
8544 BRAZIL RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8544 BRAZIL RD have?
Some of 8544 BRAZIL RD's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8544 BRAZIL RD currently offering any rent specials?
8544 BRAZIL RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8544 BRAZIL RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 8544 BRAZIL RD is pet friendly.
Does 8544 BRAZIL RD offer parking?
No, 8544 BRAZIL RD does not offer parking.
Does 8544 BRAZIL RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8544 BRAZIL RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8544 BRAZIL RD have a pool?
No, 8544 BRAZIL RD does not have a pool.
Does 8544 BRAZIL RD have accessible units?
No, 8544 BRAZIL RD does not have accessible units.
Does 8544 BRAZIL RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 8544 BRAZIL RD does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gran Bay Apartment Homes
13444 Gran Bay Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32258
RiverVue
3946 Saint Johns Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Moncler Huntington
3333 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Heritage Deerwood
10901 Burnt Mill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Townsend Apartments
3450 Townsend Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Galleria Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Plantation
7061 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Grove at Deerwood
8231 Princeton Square Blvd W
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia