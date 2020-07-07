Rent Calculator
8542 GOLDENEYE LN
8542 GOLDENEYE LN
8542 Goldeneye Lane
·
Location
8542 Goldeneye Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32217
Brierwood
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Adorable, newly renovated home. No expense spared! New carpets, new kitchen, new bathroom, new paint! Fully fenced back yard. Conveniently located close to shopping, beaches, and schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8542 GOLDENEYE LN have any available units?
8542 GOLDENEYE LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8542 GOLDENEYE LN have?
Some of 8542 GOLDENEYE LN's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8542 GOLDENEYE LN currently offering any rent specials?
8542 GOLDENEYE LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8542 GOLDENEYE LN pet-friendly?
No, 8542 GOLDENEYE LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 8542 GOLDENEYE LN offer parking?
No, 8542 GOLDENEYE LN does not offer parking.
Does 8542 GOLDENEYE LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8542 GOLDENEYE LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8542 GOLDENEYE LN have a pool?
No, 8542 GOLDENEYE LN does not have a pool.
Does 8542 GOLDENEYE LN have accessible units?
No, 8542 GOLDENEYE LN does not have accessible units.
Does 8542 GOLDENEYE LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8542 GOLDENEYE LN has units with dishwashers.
