854 Grace Circle West, Jacksonville, FL 32205 Normandy Village
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
ready for a new family3 bedroom 2 full bath Complete upgraded , All tile flooring .everything new . Great location. Larger lot with nice front and backyard, brick exterior, 2 car garage and a storage / work shop
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 854 GRACE CIR W have any available units?
854 GRACE CIR W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.