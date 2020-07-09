All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 854 GRACE CIR W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
854 GRACE CIR W
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:13 PM

854 GRACE CIR W

854 Grace Circle West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

854 Grace Circle West, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Normandy Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
ready for a new family3 bedroom 2 full bath Complete upgraded , All tile flooring .everything new . Great location. Larger lot with nice front and backyard, brick exterior, 2 car garage and a storage / work shop

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 854 GRACE CIR W have any available units?
854 GRACE CIR W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 854 GRACE CIR W have?
Some of 854 GRACE CIR W's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 854 GRACE CIR W currently offering any rent specials?
854 GRACE CIR W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 854 GRACE CIR W pet-friendly?
No, 854 GRACE CIR W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 854 GRACE CIR W offer parking?
Yes, 854 GRACE CIR W offers parking.
Does 854 GRACE CIR W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 854 GRACE CIR W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 854 GRACE CIR W have a pool?
No, 854 GRACE CIR W does not have a pool.
Does 854 GRACE CIR W have accessible units?
No, 854 GRACE CIR W does not have accessible units.
Does 854 GRACE CIR W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 854 GRACE CIR W has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gran Bay Apartment Homes
13444 Gran Bay Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32258
The Palms at 2800
2800 University Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Integra River Run
14050 Integra Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
San Marco Village
2166 Dunsford Ter
Jacksonville, FL 32207
The Forest Apartments
6756 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Crescent Ridge
2001 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Portiva
6898 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Lofts at Jefferson Station
799 Water Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia