Last updated August 9 2019 at 4:47 PM

8534 Addison Rd

8534 Addison Road · No Longer Available
Location

8534 Addison Road, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Harborview

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4f87780040 ---- This Gorgeous 3 Bedroom has a Beautifully Renovated Kitchen, New Flooring, and many more Great Features you Must See. Pet Friendly with breed approval and deposit. Apply online! *Bonus Amenity* An additional $20.00 monthly will be due to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. This Amenity is in addition to the advertised rental amount and is required. BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing. Broker Family Owned Property Pay Online Pets Allowed Washer/Dryer Connections

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8534 Addison Rd have any available units?
8534 Addison Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8534 Addison Rd have?
Some of 8534 Addison Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8534 Addison Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8534 Addison Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8534 Addison Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 8534 Addison Rd is pet friendly.
Does 8534 Addison Rd offer parking?
No, 8534 Addison Rd does not offer parking.
Does 8534 Addison Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8534 Addison Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8534 Addison Rd have a pool?
No, 8534 Addison Rd does not have a pool.
Does 8534 Addison Rd have accessible units?
No, 8534 Addison Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8534 Addison Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 8534 Addison Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

