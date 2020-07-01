All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated December 14 2019 at 12:58 AM

8521 Bending Branch Ct

8521 Bending Branch Court · No Longer Available
Location

8521 Bending Branch Court, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Chimney Lakes

Amenities

on-site laundry
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
Nicely maintained 3BR home on a culdesac, come and see! Section 8 OK!
Area Schools
K-5: Chimney Lakes Elementary
6-8: Jefferson Davis Middle
9-12: Nathan B. Forrest High

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8521 Bending Branch Ct have any available units?
8521 Bending Branch Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8521 Bending Branch Ct have?
Some of 8521 Bending Branch Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8521 Bending Branch Ct currently offering any rent specials?
8521 Bending Branch Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8521 Bending Branch Ct pet-friendly?
No, 8521 Bending Branch Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8521 Bending Branch Ct offer parking?
No, 8521 Bending Branch Ct does not offer parking.
Does 8521 Bending Branch Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8521 Bending Branch Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8521 Bending Branch Ct have a pool?
No, 8521 Bending Branch Ct does not have a pool.
Does 8521 Bending Branch Ct have accessible units?
No, 8521 Bending Branch Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 8521 Bending Branch Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 8521 Bending Branch Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

