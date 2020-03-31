Rent Calculator
Last updated August 30 2019 at 10:52 PM
852 ST CLAIR ST
852 St Clair Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
852 St Clair Street, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Woodstock
Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
WE HAVE 4 UNITS FIRST FLOOR IS A 3B/2B HUGE FLOOR PLAN $1,200 SECOND FLOOR UNIT #2 2B/1B $750UNIT #3 2B/1B $750ALL UNITS ARE REMOLDED, LOTS OF STORAGE SPACE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 852 ST CLAIR ST have any available units?
852 ST CLAIR ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 852 ST CLAIR ST currently offering any rent specials?
852 ST CLAIR ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 852 ST CLAIR ST pet-friendly?
No, 852 ST CLAIR ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 852 ST CLAIR ST offer parking?
No, 852 ST CLAIR ST does not offer parking.
Does 852 ST CLAIR ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 852 ST CLAIR ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 852 ST CLAIR ST have a pool?
No, 852 ST CLAIR ST does not have a pool.
Does 852 ST CLAIR ST have accessible units?
No, 852 ST CLAIR ST does not have accessible units.
Does 852 ST CLAIR ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 852 ST CLAIR ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 852 ST CLAIR ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 852 ST CLAIR ST does not have units with air conditioning.
