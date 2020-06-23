Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 8506 Sanlando Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8506 Sanlando Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8506 Sanlando Avenue
8506 Sanlando Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
8506 Sanlando Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Arlingwood
Amenities
w/d hookup
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
- Nice three 3 bedroom 2 bath with large back yard, washer and dryer hookups, covered parking.
(RLNE2607134)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8506 Sanlando Avenue have any available units?
8506 Sanlando Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8506 Sanlando Avenue have?
Some of 8506 Sanlando Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8506 Sanlando Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8506 Sanlando Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8506 Sanlando Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8506 Sanlando Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 8506 Sanlando Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8506 Sanlando Avenue offers parking.
Does 8506 Sanlando Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8506 Sanlando Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8506 Sanlando Avenue have a pool?
No, 8506 Sanlando Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8506 Sanlando Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8506 Sanlando Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8506 Sanlando Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8506 Sanlando Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Mezza
11701 Palm Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Pickwick Apartments
3580 Pall Mall Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Pointe Sienna
7200 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Courtney Meadows
7820 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Southside Villas
8745 Palm Breeze Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Cabana Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Townsend Apartments
3450 Townsend Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32277
The Vue at Baymeadows
8335 Freedom Crossing Trl
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia