All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 8488 PINEVERDE LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8488 PINEVERDE LN
Last updated March 4 2020 at 11:43 AM

8488 PINEVERDE LN

8488 Pineverde Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Ortega Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8488 Pineverde Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Ortega Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Great location near NAS Jax! This unit is has newer flooring. Large master bedroom overlooks downstairs living room. End unit has larger backyard than most. Will be available 4/1/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8488 PINEVERDE LN have any available units?
8488 PINEVERDE LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8488 PINEVERDE LN have?
Some of 8488 PINEVERDE LN's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8488 PINEVERDE LN currently offering any rent specials?
8488 PINEVERDE LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8488 PINEVERDE LN pet-friendly?
No, 8488 PINEVERDE LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8488 PINEVERDE LN offer parking?
Yes, 8488 PINEVERDE LN offers parking.
Does 8488 PINEVERDE LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8488 PINEVERDE LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8488 PINEVERDE LN have a pool?
No, 8488 PINEVERDE LN does not have a pool.
Does 8488 PINEVERDE LN have accessible units?
No, 8488 PINEVERDE LN does not have accessible units.
Does 8488 PINEVERDE LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8488 PINEVERDE LN has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Country Club Lakes
4090 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Sola
8074 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Cypress Landing
4813 Moncrief Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32209
Arium Deerwood
9803 Creekfront Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Hacienda Club
8685 Baymeadows Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Shore House Apartment Homes
401 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
The Residences at Barnett
112 West Adams Street
Jacksonville, FL 32202
Avenue Royale
7635 Timberlin Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia