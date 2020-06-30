Rent Calculator
8488 PINEVERDE LN
Last updated March 4 2020 at 11:43 AM
1 of 6
8488 PINEVERDE LN
8488 Pineverde Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
8488 Pineverde Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Ortega Hills
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Great location near NAS Jax! This unit is has newer flooring. Large master bedroom overlooks downstairs living room. End unit has larger backyard than most. Will be available 4/1/2020.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8488 PINEVERDE LN have any available units?
8488 PINEVERDE LN doesn't have any available units at this time.
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8488 PINEVERDE LN have?
Some of 8488 PINEVERDE LN's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and range.
Amenities section
.
Is 8488 PINEVERDE LN currently offering any rent specials?
8488 PINEVERDE LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8488 PINEVERDE LN pet-friendly?
No, 8488 PINEVERDE LN is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 8488 PINEVERDE LN offer parking?
Yes, 8488 PINEVERDE LN offers parking.
Does 8488 PINEVERDE LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8488 PINEVERDE LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8488 PINEVERDE LN have a pool?
No, 8488 PINEVERDE LN does not have a pool.
Does 8488 PINEVERDE LN have accessible units?
No, 8488 PINEVERDE LN does not have accessible units.
Does 8488 PINEVERDE LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8488 PINEVERDE LN has units with dishwashers.
