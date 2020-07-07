All apartments in Jacksonville
Location

8484 India Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Woodland Acres

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
This is a beautiful Brick front 3 bed, two bath home on a great street in Arlington. It has a large master bedroom with a huge kitchen and open floor plan. Enjoy a nice cup of coffee on your rocking chair front porch on this quiet street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8484 India Ave have any available units?
8484 India Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 8484 India Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8484 India Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8484 India Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8484 India Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8484 India Ave offer parking?
No, 8484 India Ave does not offer parking.
Does 8484 India Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8484 India Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8484 India Ave have a pool?
No, 8484 India Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8484 India Ave have accessible units?
No, 8484 India Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8484 India Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8484 India Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8484 India Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 8484 India Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

