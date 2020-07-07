8484 India Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32211 Woodland Acres
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This is a beautiful Brick front 3 bed, two bath home on a great street in Arlington. It has a large master bedroom with a huge kitchen and open floor plan. Enjoy a nice cup of coffee on your rocking chair front porch on this quiet street.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8484 India Ave have any available units?
8484 India Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.