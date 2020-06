8470 LYNDA SUE LN E

Amenities

SOUTHSIDE HOUSE FOR RENT. From 5 Points, Park Street over Fuller Warren Bridge to San Marco exit then right onto San Marco Blvd., at intersection of Hendricks and San Marco, take Hendricks Ave. to San Jose Blvd., left on San Clerc, left on Lynda Sue to sign. 3 bedroom, living room, dining room, 2 baths, kitchen (R,R,DW), family room with fireplace, carpet and tile flooring, large closets, washer/dryer, central heat and air, ceiling fans, fenced back yard, 2 car garage, large laundry room. Approximately 2000 square feet, security deposit $1,450, no smoking, owner may consider pets, [ATLBpm BK] available 3/1/19 ALSO AVAILABLE FOR LEASE PURCHASE. SEE OLD MLS# 891613