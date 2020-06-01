All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 6 2020 at 11:36 PM

8466 APRIL ST

8466 April St · No Longer Available
Location

8466 April St, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Jacksonville Heights

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This 3 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please call or email to schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8466 APRIL ST have any available units?
8466 APRIL ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 8466 APRIL ST currently offering any rent specials?
8466 APRIL ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8466 APRIL ST pet-friendly?
No, 8466 APRIL ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8466 APRIL ST offer parking?
No, 8466 APRIL ST does not offer parking.
Does 8466 APRIL ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8466 APRIL ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8466 APRIL ST have a pool?
No, 8466 APRIL ST does not have a pool.
Does 8466 APRIL ST have accessible units?
No, 8466 APRIL ST does not have accessible units.
Does 8466 APRIL ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 8466 APRIL ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8466 APRIL ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 8466 APRIL ST does not have units with air conditioning.
