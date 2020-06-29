Rent Calculator
Last updated March 3 2020 at 6:22 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8457 IRON MILL CT
8457 Iron Mill Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8457 Iron Mill Court, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Chimney Lakes
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
This spacious 3 bedroom home has fresh paint and newer carpet with stone fireplace. Has tiled floors, lots of closets, and a bonus room.POOL AND CLUB HOUSE PRIVILEGES INCLUDED!!!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8457 IRON MILL CT have any available units?
8457 IRON MILL CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8457 IRON MILL CT have?
Some of 8457 IRON MILL CT's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8457 IRON MILL CT currently offering any rent specials?
8457 IRON MILL CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8457 IRON MILL CT pet-friendly?
No, 8457 IRON MILL CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 8457 IRON MILL CT offer parking?
Yes, 8457 IRON MILL CT offers parking.
Does 8457 IRON MILL CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8457 IRON MILL CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8457 IRON MILL CT have a pool?
Yes, 8457 IRON MILL CT has a pool.
Does 8457 IRON MILL CT have accessible units?
No, 8457 IRON MILL CT does not have accessible units.
Does 8457 IRON MILL CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8457 IRON MILL CT has units with dishwashers.
