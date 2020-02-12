All apartments in Jacksonville
8455 Windypine Lane

8455 Windypane Lane · (904) 584-3885
Location

8455 Windypane Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Ortega Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,045

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1020 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/941753?source=marketing

•Master bedroom suite upstairs with bonus area
•Second bedroom and bath downstairs
•Ceramic tile in living areas and new carpet in bedrooms
•Fresh designer two tone interior paint
•Kitchen has all appliances, a breakfast bar and pantry closet
•Large dining area open to the living room
•Plenty of closet space
•Attic area has floor for extra storage
•Laundry and storage area off of back patio
•Fenced backyard
•Screen patio
•End unit

•Lawn maintenance included in the rent

NOTE:
?? Security deposit amount may vary
' Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,045, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,045, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8455 Windypine Lane have any available units?
8455 Windypine Lane has a unit available for $1,045 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8455 Windypine Lane have?
Some of 8455 Windypine Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8455 Windypine Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8455 Windypine Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8455 Windypine Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8455 Windypine Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8455 Windypine Lane offer parking?
No, 8455 Windypine Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8455 Windypine Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8455 Windypine Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8455 Windypine Lane have a pool?
No, 8455 Windypine Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8455 Windypine Lane have accessible units?
No, 8455 Windypine Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8455 Windypine Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8455 Windypine Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
