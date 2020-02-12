8455 Windypine Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/941753?source=marketing



•Master bedroom suite upstairs with bonus area

•Second bedroom and bath downstairs

•Ceramic tile in living areas and new carpet in bedrooms

•Fresh designer two tone interior paint

•Kitchen has all appliances, a breakfast bar and pantry closet

•Large dining area open to the living room

•Plenty of closet space

•Attic area has floor for extra storage

•Laundry and storage area off of back patio

•Fenced backyard

•Screen patio

•End unit



•Lawn maintenance included in the rent



NOTE:

?? Security deposit amount may vary

' Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,045, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,045, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.