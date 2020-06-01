Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8443 ROCKRIDGE CT
Last updated January 19 2020 at 12:57 AM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8443 ROCKRIDGE CT
8443 Rockridge Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8443 Rockridge Court, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Chimney Lakes
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Beautiful pool home with wood floor, tile, a lovely Florida room. Easy access to shopping, dining, etc. Swimming Pool maintenance included in rent. Fireplace is NON-working. Only 1 small dog allowed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8443 ROCKRIDGE CT have any available units?
8443 ROCKRIDGE CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8443 ROCKRIDGE CT have?
Some of 8443 ROCKRIDGE CT's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8443 ROCKRIDGE CT currently offering any rent specials?
8443 ROCKRIDGE CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8443 ROCKRIDGE CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 8443 ROCKRIDGE CT is pet friendly.
Does 8443 ROCKRIDGE CT offer parking?
No, 8443 ROCKRIDGE CT does not offer parking.
Does 8443 ROCKRIDGE CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8443 ROCKRIDGE CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8443 ROCKRIDGE CT have a pool?
Yes, 8443 ROCKRIDGE CT has a pool.
Does 8443 ROCKRIDGE CT have accessible units?
No, 8443 ROCKRIDGE CT does not have accessible units.
Does 8443 ROCKRIDGE CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8443 ROCKRIDGE CT has units with dishwashers.
