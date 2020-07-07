8443 MOSS POINTE TRL N

Minutes from Oakleaf Plantation town center, 3/2 has living room/dining room combo with wood burning fireplace in family room, fenced in backyard, all appliances included. *New Carpet will be installed prior to Tenant taking possession*
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
