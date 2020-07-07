All apartments in Jacksonville
8443 MOSS POINTE TRL N
8443 MOSS POINTE TRL N

8443 Moss Pointe Trail North · No Longer Available
Location

8443 Moss Pointe Trail North, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Chimney Lakes

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
carpet
range
refrigerator
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Minutes from Oakleaf Plantation town center, 3/2 has living room/dining room combo with wood burning fireplace in family room, fenced in backyard, all appliances included. *New Carpet will be installed prior to Tenant taking possession*

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Does 8443 MOSS POINTE TRL N have any available units?
8443 MOSS POINTE TRL N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8443 MOSS POINTE TRL N have?
Some of 8443 MOSS POINTE TRL N's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8443 MOSS POINTE TRL N currently offering any rent specials?
8443 MOSS POINTE TRL N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8443 MOSS POINTE TRL N pet-friendly?
No, 8443 MOSS POINTE TRL N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8443 MOSS POINTE TRL N offer parking?
No, 8443 MOSS POINTE TRL N does not offer parking.
Does 8443 MOSS POINTE TRL N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8443 MOSS POINTE TRL N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8443 MOSS POINTE TRL N have a pool?
No, 8443 MOSS POINTE TRL N does not have a pool.
Does 8443 MOSS POINTE TRL N have accessible units?
No, 8443 MOSS POINTE TRL N does not have accessible units.
Does 8443 MOSS POINTE TRL N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8443 MOSS POINTE TRL N has units with dishwashers.

