All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 8427 Thornbush Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8427 Thornbush Court
Last updated May 25 2019 at 10:54 AM

8427 Thornbush Court

8427 Thornbush Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Secret Cove
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8427 Thornbush Ct, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Secret Cove

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Drayton Park - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome located on the Southside of Jacksonville in Drayton Park. This lovely unit is facing the woods, all downstairs is tile!

(RLNE2762082)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8427 Thornbush Court have any available units?
8427 Thornbush Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 8427 Thornbush Court currently offering any rent specials?
8427 Thornbush Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8427 Thornbush Court pet-friendly?
No, 8427 Thornbush Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8427 Thornbush Court offer parking?
No, 8427 Thornbush Court does not offer parking.
Does 8427 Thornbush Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8427 Thornbush Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8427 Thornbush Court have a pool?
No, 8427 Thornbush Court does not have a pool.
Does 8427 Thornbush Court have accessible units?
No, 8427 Thornbush Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8427 Thornbush Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 8427 Thornbush Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8427 Thornbush Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 8427 Thornbush Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Florida Club at Deerwood
8616 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Integra River Run
14050 Integra Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Riverside St. Johns
555 Bishopgate Lane
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Northlake Apartments
2445 Dunn Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Riverview
301 Caravan Circle
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Galleria Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
St. Johns Forest
7925 Merrill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia