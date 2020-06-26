Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8427 Drayton Park Dr.
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:41 AM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8427 Drayton Park Dr.
8427 Drayton Park Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8427 Drayton Park Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Secret Cove
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Drayton Park - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 1 car garage townhome, with a loft! Located on the desirable Southside of Jacksonville in Drayton Park!
(RLNE4972392)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8427 Drayton Park Dr. have any available units?
8427 Drayton Park Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 8427 Drayton Park Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
8427 Drayton Park Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8427 Drayton Park Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 8427 Drayton Park Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 8427 Drayton Park Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 8427 Drayton Park Dr. offers parking.
Does 8427 Drayton Park Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8427 Drayton Park Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8427 Drayton Park Dr. have a pool?
No, 8427 Drayton Park Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 8427 Drayton Park Dr. have accessible units?
No, 8427 Drayton Park Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 8427 Drayton Park Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8427 Drayton Park Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8427 Drayton Park Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8427 Drayton Park Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
