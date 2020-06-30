Rent Calculator
8415 Hare Avenue
8415 Hare Avenue
8415 Hare Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
8415 Hare Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Woodland Acres
Amenities
w/d hookup
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Adorable 2 bed 1 bath home - This 2 bedroom 1 bath home features tile throughout and a large backyard. Laundry room with washer/dryer connections. Centrally located near schools and shopping.
(RLNE3704378)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8415 Hare Avenue have any available units?
8415 Hare Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 8415 Hare Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8415 Hare Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8415 Hare Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8415 Hare Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 8415 Hare Avenue offer parking?
No, 8415 Hare Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8415 Hare Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8415 Hare Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8415 Hare Avenue have a pool?
No, 8415 Hare Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8415 Hare Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8415 Hare Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8415 Hare Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8415 Hare Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8415 Hare Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8415 Hare Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
