All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 8407 JASPER AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8407 JASPER AVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8407 JASPER AVE

8407 Jasper Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Woodland Acres
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8407 Jasper Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Woodland Acres

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us today to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8407 JASPER AVE have any available units?
8407 JASPER AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8407 JASPER AVE have?
Some of 8407 JASPER AVE's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8407 JASPER AVE currently offering any rent specials?
8407 JASPER AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8407 JASPER AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 8407 JASPER AVE is pet friendly.
Does 8407 JASPER AVE offer parking?
Yes, 8407 JASPER AVE does offer parking.
Does 8407 JASPER AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8407 JASPER AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8407 JASPER AVE have a pool?
No, 8407 JASPER AVE does not have a pool.
Does 8407 JASPER AVE have accessible units?
No, 8407 JASPER AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8407 JASPER AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8407 JASPER AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Best Cities for Pets 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments
11247 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
Midtown Oaks Apartments
1706 Art Museum Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
San Marco Village
2166 Dunsford Ter
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Sorrel Luxury Apartments
12001 Abess Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Bay Club
9009 Western Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Shore House Apartment Homes
401 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Timberwalk at Mandarin
10263 Whispering Forest Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
The Menlo
11390 Square St
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia