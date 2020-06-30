Spacious 2BR mobile home with W/D hookup! Rent includes water/sewer charges and lawn care! Come and see! Area Schools K-5: Jacksonville Heights Elementary 6-8: Jefferson Davis Middle 9-12: Westside High
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8393 Metto Rd have any available units?
8393 Metto Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.