Last updated December 3 2019 at 5:33 AM

8393 Metto Rd

8393 Metto Road · No Longer Available
Location

8393 Metto Road, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Jacksonville Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Spacious 2BR mobile home with W/D hookup! Rent includes water/sewer charges and lawn care! Come and see!
Area Schools
K-5: Jacksonville Heights Elementary
6-8: Jefferson Davis Middle
9-12: Westside High

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8393 Metto Rd have any available units?
8393 Metto Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8393 Metto Rd have?
Some of 8393 Metto Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8393 Metto Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8393 Metto Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8393 Metto Rd pet-friendly?
No, 8393 Metto Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8393 Metto Rd offer parking?
No, 8393 Metto Rd does not offer parking.
Does 8393 Metto Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8393 Metto Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8393 Metto Rd have a pool?
No, 8393 Metto Rd does not have a pool.
Does 8393 Metto Rd have accessible units?
No, 8393 Metto Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8393 Metto Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 8393 Metto Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

