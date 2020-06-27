Rent Calculator
8393 CENTURY POINT DR
Last updated July 27 2019 at 7:29 AM
8393 CENTURY POINT DR
8393 Century Point Drive North
·
No Longer Available
Location
8393 Century Point Drive North, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Holiday Hill
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful renovated brick home with updated kitchen appliance and a huge backyard! You will love the bathroom, especially the master shower! One of the kind property and it won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8393 CENTURY POINT DR have any available units?
8393 CENTURY POINT DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8393 CENTURY POINT DR have?
Some of 8393 CENTURY POINT DR's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8393 CENTURY POINT DR currently offering any rent specials?
8393 CENTURY POINT DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8393 CENTURY POINT DR pet-friendly?
No, 8393 CENTURY POINT DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 8393 CENTURY POINT DR offer parking?
No, 8393 CENTURY POINT DR does not offer parking.
Does 8393 CENTURY POINT DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8393 CENTURY POINT DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8393 CENTURY POINT DR have a pool?
No, 8393 CENTURY POINT DR does not have a pool.
Does 8393 CENTURY POINT DR have accessible units?
No, 8393 CENTURY POINT DR does not have accessible units.
Does 8393 CENTURY POINT DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8393 CENTURY POINT DR has units with dishwashers.
