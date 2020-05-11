All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:23 PM

8393 CANNONWOOD LN

8393 Cannonwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8393 Cannonwood Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Secret Cove

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 3BR/2.5BA Pulte townhome on preserve lot with 2 car garage in a gated community with 2 clubhouses, 2 pools & 2 gyms. Popular Winston floor plan features 2-story foyer, ceramic tiles throughout 1st floor, large family room w/electric fireplace, gourmet kitchen with Corian counter tops, 42'' kitchen cabinets, dining room, crown molding, spacious BR's, walk-in closet, laundry room upstairs & screened lanai overlooking nature preserve. Great location near shopping & dining at St. Johns Town Center, St. Vincents hospital, Southside business park and easy access to I-95, downtown and the beaches

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8393 CANNONWOOD LN have any available units?
8393 CANNONWOOD LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8393 CANNONWOOD LN have?
Some of 8393 CANNONWOOD LN's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8393 CANNONWOOD LN currently offering any rent specials?
8393 CANNONWOOD LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8393 CANNONWOOD LN pet-friendly?
No, 8393 CANNONWOOD LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8393 CANNONWOOD LN offer parking?
Yes, 8393 CANNONWOOD LN offers parking.
Does 8393 CANNONWOOD LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8393 CANNONWOOD LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8393 CANNONWOOD LN have a pool?
Yes, 8393 CANNONWOOD LN has a pool.
Does 8393 CANNONWOOD LN have accessible units?
No, 8393 CANNONWOOD LN does not have accessible units.
Does 8393 CANNONWOOD LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8393 CANNONWOOD LN has units with dishwashers.

