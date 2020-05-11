8393 CANNONWOOD LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage

Beautiful 3BR/2.5BA Pulte townhome on preserve lot with 2 car garage in a gated community with 2 clubhouses, 2 pools & 2 gyms. Popular Winston floor plan features 2-story foyer, ceramic tiles throughout 1st floor, large family room w/electric fireplace, gourmet kitchen with Corian counter tops, 42'' kitchen cabinets, dining room, crown molding, spacious BR's, walk-in closet, laundry room upstairs & screened lanai overlooking nature preserve. Great location near shopping & dining at St. Johns Town Center, St. Vincents hospital, Southside business park and easy access to I-95, downtown and the beaches