8381 Pineverde Lane

Amenities
- Master bedroom suite upstairs
- Second bedroom and bathroom downstairs
- Kitchen has a breakfast bar & pantry
- Large dining area open to the living room
- Laundry and storage room off back patio
- Plenty of closet space
- Fresh designer two tone interior paint
- Fenced back large backyard
- End unit
- Lawn maintenance and pet control included in rent
NOTE:
Security deposit amount may vary
Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.
Rental Terms: Rent: $930, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $930, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.