Last updated July 22 2019 at 5:55 PM

8381 Pineverde Lane

8381 Pineverde Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8381 Pineverde Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Ortega Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Master bedroom suite upstairs
- Second bedroom and bathroom downstairs
- Kitchen has a breakfast bar & pantry
- Large dining area open to the living room
- Laundry and storage room off back patio
- Plenty of closet space
- Fresh designer two tone interior paint
- Fenced back large backyard
- End unit
- Lawn maintenance and pet control included in rent

NOTE:
Security deposit amount may vary
Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $930, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $930, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8381 Pineverde Lane have any available units?
8381 Pineverde Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 8381 Pineverde Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8381 Pineverde Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8381 Pineverde Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8381 Pineverde Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8381 Pineverde Lane offer parking?
No, 8381 Pineverde Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8381 Pineverde Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8381 Pineverde Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8381 Pineverde Lane have a pool?
No, 8381 Pineverde Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8381 Pineverde Lane have accessible units?
No, 8381 Pineverde Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8381 Pineverde Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8381 Pineverde Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8381 Pineverde Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8381 Pineverde Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
