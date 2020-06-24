All apartments in Jacksonville
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8365 Century Point Drive North
Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:08 AM

8365 Century Point Drive North

8365 Century Point Drive North · No Longer Available
Location

8365 Century Point Drive North, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Holiday Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-

(RLNE3885927)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8365 Century Point Drive North have any available units?
8365 Century Point Drive North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 8365 Century Point Drive North currently offering any rent specials?
8365 Century Point Drive North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8365 Century Point Drive North pet-friendly?
Yes, 8365 Century Point Drive North is pet friendly.
Does 8365 Century Point Drive North offer parking?
No, 8365 Century Point Drive North does not offer parking.
Does 8365 Century Point Drive North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8365 Century Point Drive North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8365 Century Point Drive North have a pool?
No, 8365 Century Point Drive North does not have a pool.
Does 8365 Century Point Drive North have accessible units?
No, 8365 Century Point Drive North does not have accessible units.
Does 8365 Century Point Drive North have units with dishwashers?
No, 8365 Century Point Drive North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8365 Century Point Drive North have units with air conditioning?
No, 8365 Century Point Drive North does not have units with air conditioning.
