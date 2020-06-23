Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 8363 Pineverde Lane - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8363 Pineverde Lane - 1
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8363 Pineverde Lane - 1
8363 Pineverde Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Ortega Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
8363 Pineverde Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Ortega Hills
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Area Schools
K-5: Venetia Elementary School
6-8: J.E.B. Stuart Middle School
9-12: Robert E. Lee High School
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8363 Pineverde Lane - 1 have any available units?
8363 Pineverde Lane - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 8363 Pineverde Lane - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
8363 Pineverde Lane - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8363 Pineverde Lane - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 8363 Pineverde Lane - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 8363 Pineverde Lane - 1 offer parking?
No, 8363 Pineverde Lane - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 8363 Pineverde Lane - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8363 Pineverde Lane - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8363 Pineverde Lane - 1 have a pool?
No, 8363 Pineverde Lane - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 8363 Pineverde Lane - 1 have accessible units?
No, 8363 Pineverde Lane - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 8363 Pineverde Lane - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8363 Pineverde Lane - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8363 Pineverde Lane - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8363 Pineverde Lane - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Hawthorne
8150 Point Meadows Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Palms at 2800
2800 University Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Magnolia Village
1620 Bartram Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Meridian
653 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Arelia James Island
10880 Angelfish Way
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Northlake Apartments
2445 Dunn Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32218
The Point at Tamaya
3050 Tamaya Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Portiva
6898 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia