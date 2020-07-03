Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 8356 SAND POINT DR S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8356 SAND POINT DR S
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:27 AM
1 of 26
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8356 SAND POINT DR S
8356 Sand Point Drive South
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
8356 Sand Point Drive South, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Chimney Lakes
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
3/2 split bedroom floor plan, breakfast bar, eat-in-kitchen with tile flooring, formal dining and living room, fireplace, screened porch, fenced rear, 2 car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8356 SAND POINT DR S have any available units?
8356 SAND POINT DR S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8356 SAND POINT DR S have?
Some of 8356 SAND POINT DR S's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8356 SAND POINT DR S currently offering any rent specials?
8356 SAND POINT DR S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8356 SAND POINT DR S pet-friendly?
No, 8356 SAND POINT DR S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 8356 SAND POINT DR S offer parking?
Yes, 8356 SAND POINT DR S offers parking.
Does 8356 SAND POINT DR S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8356 SAND POINT DR S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8356 SAND POINT DR S have a pool?
Yes, 8356 SAND POINT DR S has a pool.
Does 8356 SAND POINT DR S have accessible units?
No, 8356 SAND POINT DR S does not have accessible units.
Does 8356 SAND POINT DR S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8356 SAND POINT DR S has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Heron Walk
7400 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Addison Landing
9455 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Bentley Green Apartments
8214 Princeton Square Blvd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Banyan Bay
1700 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Southside Villas
8745 Palm Breeze Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
The Jaxon
4450 Tropea Way
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia