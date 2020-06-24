Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8343 CAYUGA TRL N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8343 CAYUGA TRL N
8343 Cayuga Trail North
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8343 Cayuga Trail North, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Chimney Lakes
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4/2 LOCATED CUL-DE-SAC WITH SPLITBEDROOM FLOOR PLAN, FORMAL DINING ROOM, FIREPLACE 2 GAR GARAGE, AND FENCED REAR.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8343 CAYUGA TRL N have any available units?
8343 CAYUGA TRL N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8343 CAYUGA TRL N have?
Some of 8343 CAYUGA TRL N's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8343 CAYUGA TRL N currently offering any rent specials?
8343 CAYUGA TRL N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8343 CAYUGA TRL N pet-friendly?
No, 8343 CAYUGA TRL N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 8343 CAYUGA TRL N offer parking?
Yes, 8343 CAYUGA TRL N offers parking.
Does 8343 CAYUGA TRL N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8343 CAYUGA TRL N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8343 CAYUGA TRL N have a pool?
No, 8343 CAYUGA TRL N does not have a pool.
Does 8343 CAYUGA TRL N have accessible units?
No, 8343 CAYUGA TRL N does not have accessible units.
Does 8343 CAYUGA TRL N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8343 CAYUGA TRL N has units with dishwashers.
