8340 Newgate Circle W

Location

8340 Newgate Circle West, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Argyle Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Perfectly priced and ready for immediate move in! This stunning single family rental home features a living room skylight that floods the space with natural light to brighten your days and fill your family’s home with love and laughter. The spacious eat-in kitchen offers and abundance of counter space and cabinets to help you keep your new home clutter free! Nestled in a safe, quiet neighborhood you can easily walk to church, shopping, or just take a stroll with those closest to you. The fully fenced backyard features a screened patio perfect for entertaining on sunny afternoons while the fireplace in the living room is sure to warm up your winter nights. Pet friendly, all appliances included, and ready for immediate move in! What more could you ask for? Schedule a showing today!

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/8340-newgate-circle-w ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8340 Newgate Circle W have any available units?
8340 Newgate Circle W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8340 Newgate Circle W have?
Some of 8340 Newgate Circle W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8340 Newgate Circle W currently offering any rent specials?
8340 Newgate Circle W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8340 Newgate Circle W pet-friendly?
Yes, 8340 Newgate Circle W is pet friendly.
Does 8340 Newgate Circle W offer parking?
No, 8340 Newgate Circle W does not offer parking.
Does 8340 Newgate Circle W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8340 Newgate Circle W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8340 Newgate Circle W have a pool?
No, 8340 Newgate Circle W does not have a pool.
Does 8340 Newgate Circle W have accessible units?
No, 8340 Newgate Circle W does not have accessible units.
Does 8340 Newgate Circle W have units with dishwashers?
No, 8340 Newgate Circle W does not have units with dishwashers.
