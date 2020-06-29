All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated December 7 2019 at 11:32 AM

8340 LOSTARA AVE S

8340 South Lostara Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8340 South Lostara Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Alderman Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
range
Nice three bedroom two bath home on a corner lot. Updated kitchen and bathrooms. Home has tile throughout. Wood burning fire place.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8340 LOSTARA AVE S have any available units?
8340 LOSTARA AVE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8340 LOSTARA AVE S have?
Some of 8340 LOSTARA AVE S's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8340 LOSTARA AVE S currently offering any rent specials?
8340 LOSTARA AVE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8340 LOSTARA AVE S pet-friendly?
No, 8340 LOSTARA AVE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8340 LOSTARA AVE S offer parking?
No, 8340 LOSTARA AVE S does not offer parking.
Does 8340 LOSTARA AVE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8340 LOSTARA AVE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8340 LOSTARA AVE S have a pool?
No, 8340 LOSTARA AVE S does not have a pool.
Does 8340 LOSTARA AVE S have accessible units?
No, 8340 LOSTARA AVE S does not have accessible units.
Does 8340 LOSTARA AVE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8340 LOSTARA AVE S has units with dishwashers.

