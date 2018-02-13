All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:09 AM

834 FERNWAY ST

834 Fernway Street · No Longer Available
Location

834 Fernway Street, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Tallulah-North Shore

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This 4 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please contact us today to set up your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 834 FERNWAY ST have any available units?
834 FERNWAY ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 834 FERNWAY ST have?
Some of 834 FERNWAY ST's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 834 FERNWAY ST currently offering any rent specials?
834 FERNWAY ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 834 FERNWAY ST pet-friendly?
No, 834 FERNWAY ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 834 FERNWAY ST offer parking?
Yes, 834 FERNWAY ST offers parking.
Does 834 FERNWAY ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 834 FERNWAY ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 834 FERNWAY ST have a pool?
No, 834 FERNWAY ST does not have a pool.
Does 834 FERNWAY ST have accessible units?
No, 834 FERNWAY ST does not have accessible units.
Does 834 FERNWAY ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 834 FERNWAY ST has units with dishwashers.

