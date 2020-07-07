All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated January 1 2020 at 8:10 AM

8334 East Chason Road

8334 Chason Rd E · No Longer Available
Location

8334 Chason Rd E, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Chimney Lakes

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,299, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,299, Available 11/12/19
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8334 East Chason Road have any available units?
8334 East Chason Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 8334 East Chason Road currently offering any rent specials?
8334 East Chason Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8334 East Chason Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8334 East Chason Road is pet friendly.
Does 8334 East Chason Road offer parking?
No, 8334 East Chason Road does not offer parking.
Does 8334 East Chason Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8334 East Chason Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8334 East Chason Road have a pool?
No, 8334 East Chason Road does not have a pool.
Does 8334 East Chason Road have accessible units?
No, 8334 East Chason Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8334 East Chason Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8334 East Chason Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8334 East Chason Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 8334 East Chason Road does not have units with air conditioning.

