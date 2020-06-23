All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8333 Metto Rd

8333 Metto Road · No Longer Available
Location

8333 Metto Road, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Jacksonville Heights

Amenities

air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
2BR mobile home move in ready for you! Section 8 OK! Rent includes water/sewer and lawn service! Water softener system included! (tenant must provide salt)
Area Schools
K-5: Jacksonville Heights Elementary
6-8: Jefferson Davis Middle
9-12: Westside High

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

