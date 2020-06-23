2BR mobile home move in ready for you! Section 8 OK! Rent includes water/sewer and lawn service! Water softener system included! (tenant must provide salt) Area Schools K-5: Jacksonville Heights Elementary 6-8: Jefferson Davis Middle 9-12: Westside High
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 8333 Metto Rd have any available units?
8333 Metto Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.