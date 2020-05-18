All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated December 24 2019 at 3:04 PM

8332 SUNFLOWER CT

8332 Sunflower Court · No Longer Available
Location

8332 Sunflower Court, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Argyle Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NO PETS ALLOWED. NO EXCEPTIONS. BEST VALUE FOR THIS SINGLE FAMILY RENTAL HOME. LOWEST PRICED IN WESTSIDE WITH 3 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHROOMS, 2 CAR GARAGE & ENCLOSED PATIO WITH TILED FLOORS. FULLY EQUIPPED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. LARGE LIVING ROOM & DINING AREA. The 3rd bedroom is small & setup for a home office or a nursery or for a young child & is next to main bedroom. FRESHLY PAINTED WITH NEW CARPET. CLOSE TO NAS JAX, SHOPPING, SCHOOLS, ENTERTAINMENT, I-295 minutes from Orange Park Mall. REQUIRES A 2 year committment. Only applicants looking to move before December 15th will be considered. WILL ALLOW SHORT TERM RENTAL @ HIGHER RATE. Depending on credit score & rental history the owner may require upfront payment of first, last l & security deposit or 3 months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8332 SUNFLOWER CT have any available units?
8332 SUNFLOWER CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8332 SUNFLOWER CT have?
Some of 8332 SUNFLOWER CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8332 SUNFLOWER CT currently offering any rent specials?
8332 SUNFLOWER CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8332 SUNFLOWER CT pet-friendly?
No, 8332 SUNFLOWER CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8332 SUNFLOWER CT offer parking?
Yes, 8332 SUNFLOWER CT offers parking.
Does 8332 SUNFLOWER CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8332 SUNFLOWER CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8332 SUNFLOWER CT have a pool?
No, 8332 SUNFLOWER CT does not have a pool.
Does 8332 SUNFLOWER CT have accessible units?
No, 8332 SUNFLOWER CT does not have accessible units.
Does 8332 SUNFLOWER CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8332 SUNFLOWER CT has units with dishwashers.
