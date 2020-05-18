8332 SUNFLOWER CT

Amenities

NO PETS ALLOWED. NO EXCEPTIONS. BEST VALUE FOR THIS SINGLE FAMILY RENTAL HOME. LOWEST PRICED IN WESTSIDE WITH 3 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHROOMS, 2 CAR GARAGE & ENCLOSED PATIO WITH TILED FLOORS. FULLY EQUIPPED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. LARGE LIVING ROOM & DINING AREA. The 3rd bedroom is small & setup for a home office or a nursery or for a young child & is next to main bedroom. FRESHLY PAINTED WITH NEW CARPET. CLOSE TO NAS JAX, SHOPPING, SCHOOLS, ENTERTAINMENT, I-295 minutes from Orange Park Mall. REQUIRES A 2 year committment. Only applicants looking to move before December 15th will be considered. WILL ALLOW SHORT TERM RENTAL @ HIGHER RATE. Depending on credit score & rental history the owner may require upfront payment of first, last l & security deposit or 3 months.