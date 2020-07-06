All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 8326 Galveston Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8326 Galveston Ave
Last updated August 15 2019 at 4:25 PM

8326 Galveston Ave

8326 Galveston Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Woodland Acres
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8326 Galveston Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Woodland Acres

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6da29b0086 ---- Welcome home to this renovated 2 bedroom,1 bath home! Features A/C, fridge, stove, fresh paint and flooring, nice kitchen and baths and washer/dryer connections. Pet Friendly with breed approval and deposit. Apply online! *Bonus Amenity* An additional $20.00 monthly will be due to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. This Amenity is in addition to the advertised rental amount and is required. BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8326 Galveston Ave have any available units?
8326 Galveston Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8326 Galveston Ave have?
Some of 8326 Galveston Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8326 Galveston Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8326 Galveston Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8326 Galveston Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8326 Galveston Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8326 Galveston Ave offer parking?
No, 8326 Galveston Ave does not offer parking.
Does 8326 Galveston Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8326 Galveston Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8326 Galveston Ave have a pool?
No, 8326 Galveston Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8326 Galveston Ave have accessible units?
No, 8326 Galveston Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8326 Galveston Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8326 Galveston Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Magnolia Village
1620 Bartram Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32207
The Club At Danforth
3701 Danforth Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Sorrel Luxury Apartments
12001 Abess Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Pier 5350
5350 Arlington Expy
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Heritage Deerwood
10901 Burnt Mill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Sur at Southside Quarter
7385 Park Village Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Catalina
840 Bert Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia