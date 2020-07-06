8326 Galveston Ave

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6da29b0086 ---- Welcome home to this renovated 2 bedroom,1 bath home! Features A/C, fridge, stove, fresh paint and flooring, nice kitchen and baths and washer/dryer connections. Pet Friendly with breed approval and deposit. Apply online! *Bonus Amenity* An additional $20.00 monthly will be due to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. This Amenity is in addition to the advertised rental amount and is required. BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.