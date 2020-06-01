All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated February 25 2020 at 11:44 PM

8311 OAK CROSSING DR W

8311 Oak Crossing Drive West · No Longer Available
Location

8311 Oak Crossing Drive West, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Ortega Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NICE, CLEAN RENTAL IN ORTEGA CROSSING, CLOSE TO BASE AND I-295. 3 BEDROOM/2 BATH HOME FEATURES A FORMAL LIVING ROOM AND A LARGE EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH ALL THE APPLIANCES. FENCED BACK YARD AND 2 CAR GARAGE. LAWN MAINTENANCE IS INCLUDED!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8311 OAK CROSSING DR W have any available units?
8311 OAK CROSSING DR W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8311 OAK CROSSING DR W have?
Some of 8311 OAK CROSSING DR W's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8311 OAK CROSSING DR W currently offering any rent specials?
8311 OAK CROSSING DR W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8311 OAK CROSSING DR W pet-friendly?
No, 8311 OAK CROSSING DR W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8311 OAK CROSSING DR W offer parking?
Yes, 8311 OAK CROSSING DR W offers parking.
Does 8311 OAK CROSSING DR W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8311 OAK CROSSING DR W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8311 OAK CROSSING DR W have a pool?
No, 8311 OAK CROSSING DR W does not have a pool.
Does 8311 OAK CROSSING DR W have accessible units?
No, 8311 OAK CROSSING DR W does not have accessible units.
Does 8311 OAK CROSSING DR W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8311 OAK CROSSING DR W has units with dishwashers.

