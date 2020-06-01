8311 OAK CROSSING DR W

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

NICE, CLEAN RENTAL IN ORTEGA CROSSING, CLOSE TO BASE AND I-295. 3 BEDROOM/2 BATH HOME FEATURES A FORMAL LIVING ROOM AND A LARGE EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH ALL THE APPLIANCES. FENCED BACK YARD AND 2 CAR GARAGE. LAWN MAINTENANCE IS INCLUDED!